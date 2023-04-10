Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,618,000 after acquiring an additional 222,244 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after buying an additional 156,354 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,587,000 after buying an additional 153,234 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,601,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.17.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $338.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $386.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

