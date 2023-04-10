Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Barclays cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $31.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

