3,612 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Purchased by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Celanese by 995.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,603,000 after purchasing an additional 257,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after buying an additional 192,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.38.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $106.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average is $106.50. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

