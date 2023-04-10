Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 256 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises about 1.3% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN opened at $59.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $99.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

