Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Jackson Financial comprises 2.6% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Jackson Financial worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 80.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JXN opened at $35.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.91%.

In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

