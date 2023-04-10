ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. ABB accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,342,000 after acquiring an additional 663,668 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ABB by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ABB by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,392,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after buying an additional 182,201 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,088,000 after buying an additional 382,644 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ABB by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,896,000 after acquiring an additional 32,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

