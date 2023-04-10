Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the quarter. ESAB comprises 1.7% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ESAB worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ESAB by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in ESAB by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 62,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 44,201 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ESAB by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $93,032.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $93,032.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $235,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,574 shares of company stock worth $737,105 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESAB Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

ESAB stock opened at $55.68 on Monday. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

