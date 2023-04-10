Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after acquiring an additional 917,225 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 309,194 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after purchasing an additional 437,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $33.69 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

