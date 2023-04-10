Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lowered its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after buying an additional 2,516,281 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after buying an additional 1,084,530 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.07 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

