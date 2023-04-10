Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires 287 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $197.01 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $264.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.70 and its 200-day moving average is $214.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 83.36%.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

