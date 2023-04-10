Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires 429 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,493 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $170.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.74 and its 200-day moving average is $167.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.