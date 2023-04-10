The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Boosted by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $115.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.54.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

