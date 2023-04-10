Welch Group LLC Takes $504,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

