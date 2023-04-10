TKG Advisors LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,052.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $795,359.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.57.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $828.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $772.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $745.67. The firm has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

