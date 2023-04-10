First Personal Financial Services Acquires 977 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2,640.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

