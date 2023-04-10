MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $94.89 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

