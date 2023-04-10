Thomas Story & Son LLC Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Thomas Story & Son LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 4.4% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $281.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.66 and a 200-day moving average of $274.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $344.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

