SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Decreased by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $48.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

