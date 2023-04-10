SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 7.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $186.49 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $188.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.42.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

