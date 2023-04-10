Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,853 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $66.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $83.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.03) to GBX 6,200 ($77.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

