Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys 1,641 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises 1.8% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 34,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.