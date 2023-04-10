Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 105 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after acquiring an additional 431,351 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 295,141 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $34,677,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,260,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA opened at $334.90 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

