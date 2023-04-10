Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $68.76 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.8% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $68,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

