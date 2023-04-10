Patron Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patron Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

