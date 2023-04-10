D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $41.50 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

