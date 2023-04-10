Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.82.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $68.01 on Monday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nutrien by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,586,000 after buying an additional 1,811,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,621,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nutrien by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,837 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Nutrien by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,202,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,623,000 after purchasing an additional 516,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,519,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,149,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

