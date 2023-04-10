Wedbush Increases First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $8.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 42.98% from the company’s current price.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

First Republic Bank stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post -7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,267 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 110,317.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,048,000 after buying an additional 1,918,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $218,778,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,127,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after buying an additional 1,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,071,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,609,000 after purchasing an additional 862,373 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

