Scotiabank Upgrades CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.80.

CF Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $71.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $67.95 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.23.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

