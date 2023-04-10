Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 998 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 118.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.85.

NYSE URI opened at $355.27 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.97%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

