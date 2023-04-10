Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,932,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,132,668 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Shopify worth $449,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $66.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

