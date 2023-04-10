Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,525 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $130,229,000 after buying an additional 2,391,131 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $49,278,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after buying an additional 1,179,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

