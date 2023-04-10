Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $91.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.60. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $99.45.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.