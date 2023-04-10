Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,346,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,662 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Danaher worth $622,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $993,000. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.86.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $246.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.03. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

