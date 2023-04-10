Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513,302 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $446,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.87.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $336.55 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.87 and a 200 day moving average of $303.52. The firm has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

