Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,387,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,834 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $594,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $369.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

