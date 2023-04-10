Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $118.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.17 and a 200-day moving average of $115.49. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

