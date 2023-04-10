Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $943,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9,778.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $76.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.64. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

