Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 1,475,900 Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,475,900 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort QQQ accounts for about 1.5% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel owned about 0.94% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth $188,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of QID stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

