Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.0% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS opened at $77.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $90.23. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

