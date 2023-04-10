iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.7% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $90.09 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $100.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.72.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

