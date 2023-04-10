Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 289,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned 0.14% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

