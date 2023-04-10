Concord Wealth Partners Sells 3,739 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $83.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

