Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 2,052 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter worth $476,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance

SDG stock opened at $79.18 on Monday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $68.51 and a one year high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $419.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

