Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.65. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

