Concord Wealth Partners Invests $408,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.53 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

