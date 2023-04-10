Concord Wealth Partners Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 34,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $44.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.