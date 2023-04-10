Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,620 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.13.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $190.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

