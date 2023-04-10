Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after buying an additional 1,478,257 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,632,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after acquiring an additional 266,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $133.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $163.13.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

