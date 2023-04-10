Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DD opened at $69.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

