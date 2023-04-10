Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,759,000 after acquiring an additional 253,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after purchasing an additional 885,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,293,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $124.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.94 and a 1 year high of $205.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.